Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 138.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,419 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

