Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).
