Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.9% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

