Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,715.72. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,915 shares of company stock worth $7,527,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $164.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

