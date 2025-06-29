Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 16,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 1.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

