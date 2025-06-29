BSW Wealth Partners Sells 18 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $889.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $778.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $914.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.39.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

