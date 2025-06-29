BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 970,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 546,436 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 650,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.23. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.6695 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

