BSW Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $25.61 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

