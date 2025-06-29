BSW Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 776,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.