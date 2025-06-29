Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

