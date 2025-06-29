Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Packaging Corporation of America”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $6.55 billion 3.20 $779.90 million N/A N/A Packaging Corporation of America $8.38 billion 2.03 $805.10 million $9.56 19.82

Analyst Recommendations

Packaging Corporation of America has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brambles and Packaging Corporation of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Packaging Corporation of America 0 4 1 1 2.50

Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus price target of $211.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Packaging Corporation of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Corporation of America is more favorable than Brambles.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Packaging Corporation of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Packaging Corporation of America 10.09% 20.08% 9.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brambles has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Packaging Corporation of America has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats Brambles on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

