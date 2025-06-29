Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CVX opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

