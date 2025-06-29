Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5,711.48 and last traded at $5,693.13, with a volume of 294529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,596.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,274.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,954.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Booking by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 35,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $41,034,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

