BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.81. Approximately 435,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 339,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.92.

About BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

