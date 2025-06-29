Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Head-To-Head Review

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blink Charging and LeGrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 4 3 0 2.43 LeGrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blink Charging presently has a consensus price target of $2.47, indicating a potential upside of 167.59%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than LeGrand.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $126.20 million 0.75 -$198.13 million ($1.99) -0.46 LeGrand $9.36 billion 3.78 $1.26 billion $0.96 27.89

This table compares Blink Charging and LeGrand”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LeGrand has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeGrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and LeGrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -184.37% -39.14% -24.69% LeGrand 17.18% 16.09% 7.41%

Volatility and Risk

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeGrand has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeGrand beats Blink Charging on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About LeGrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

