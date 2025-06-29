BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW opened at $14.19 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

