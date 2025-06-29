BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Position Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 64,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.