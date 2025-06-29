Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $176.20.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.