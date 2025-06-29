Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,622,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $238.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

