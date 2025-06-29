Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,876,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,718,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,104,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.46 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.