Bay Capital Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSP stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $175.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

