Bay Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

