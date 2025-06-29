Bay Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,262 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

