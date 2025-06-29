Bay Capital Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

