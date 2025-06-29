Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of SDY stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.