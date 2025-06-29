Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

