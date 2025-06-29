Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 363,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 103,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

