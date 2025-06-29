Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.44. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

