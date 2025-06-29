Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading 28.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded up 28.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.36. 416,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 78,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Banxa Trading Up 13.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

