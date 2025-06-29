BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,769,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day moving average of $286.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $304.26. The company has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

