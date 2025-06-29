BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Buys 495 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $41.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

