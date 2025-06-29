BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.97.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

