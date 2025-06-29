Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.09 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 124.20 ($1.70). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 233,549 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s payout ratio is currently -5.06%.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($13,036.92). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

