Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 414 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

