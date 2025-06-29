Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,639.31. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,183.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,024.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

