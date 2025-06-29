Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

