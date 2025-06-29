Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

