Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 3,634 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

