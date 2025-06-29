Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 1,756 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 267,775 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

