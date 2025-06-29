Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

