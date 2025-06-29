Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

