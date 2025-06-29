Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires Shares of 576,437 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 576,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,116,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,120,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

