Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2%

ADP stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.