Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of MUFG opened at $13.89 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MUFG
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.