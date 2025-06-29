Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Comerica Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after buying an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after buying an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

