Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
Assure Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95.
Assure Company Profile
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
