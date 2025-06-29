Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 14,758 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $61,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

