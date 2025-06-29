Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 20,150,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 2,864,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 11.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £27.46 million, a P/E ratio of 52,777.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 1,783,333 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($24,472.80). Insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

See Also

