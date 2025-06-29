Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS.
Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance
Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $87.93.
Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.
Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Enterprises
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.