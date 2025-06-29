Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

