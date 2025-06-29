Analyzing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Storage Computer and Super Micro Computer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Storage Computer alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super Micro Computer $14.94 billion 1.90 $1.15 billion $1.90 25.04

Analyst Recommendations

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Storage Computer and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Super Micro Computer 2 10 7 1 2.35

Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $45.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Storage Computer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Storage Computer is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Super Micro Computer 5.61% 20.41% 11.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Storage Computer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Storage Computer

(Get Free Report)

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and technical documentation, and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Storage Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storage Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.